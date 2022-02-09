Bob Saget’s family reveals his cause of death

FILE – Bob Saget attends the “Shameless” FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bob Saget’s family offered new insight into what caused the comedian’s death at the age of 65 inside a Florida hotel room.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, The Hollywood Reporter, and other outlets, the family confirmed that Saget died from head trauma. The family said investigators determined that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something and went to bed, not thinking anything of the injury. They said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said on Wednesday, Feb. 9. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

The family concluded their statement by asking “everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the comedian and actor was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, in Grande Lakes on Jan. 9. An autopsy on Saget’s body showed no signs of drug use or foul play.

Saget was best known for his role on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”