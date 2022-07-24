MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas said a boat carrying Haitian migrants apparently capsized at sea.

Bahamian security forces recovered the bodies of 17 people and rescued 25 others after the boat sank early Sunday, about seven miles from New Providence. It was not clear if there were any people missing after.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said in a statement that the dead included 15 women, one man and an infant. He said the people rescued have been taken for observation by health workers.

Authorities estimated that over 40 people were attempting to make the voyage to Miami when they encountered rough seas.

Several sinkings involving Haitian migrants have occurred this year as the U.S. and other governments in the region have reported a surge in the number of Haitians detained trying to enter other countries.