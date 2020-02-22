BMW in AMBER Alert case found in NC, 15-month-old from Tennessee still missing

National

by: News Channel 11 Staff, WJHL

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have located a vehicle of interest in connection with missing Tennessee 15-month old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the vehicle and “individuals authorities were hoping to speak with” were located in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

Evelyn Boswell is still missing, however.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of more than $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.

  • Evelyn Boswell

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman's body found at Tampa park, police investigating"

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss