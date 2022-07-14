TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor during National Ice Cream month.

To celebrate the month of July, the company is releasing its “oatmeal cream pie” flavor.

Blue Bell describes it as an oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar, mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

Oatmeal Cream Pie is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

(Courtesy: Blue Bell)

Blue Bell’s second summer flavor is Strawberry Lemonade. The flavor is a strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbet, sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes. It is also sold in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

A complete list of Blue Bell products available in stores can be found online.