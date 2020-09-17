Blue Bell ordered to pay $17.25 Million due to 2015 listeria contamination

BRENHAM, Texas (WFLA) — A federal court in Texas ordered Blue Bell Ice Cream to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties for shipments of contaminated ice cream in 2015.

In May 2020 Blue Bell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing contaminated ice cream.

“American consumers must be able to trust that the foods they purchase are safe to eat,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The sentence imposed today sends a clear message to food manufacturers that the Department of Justice will take appropriate actions when contaminated food products endanger consumers.”

According to the plea agreement with Blue Bell’s parent company Brenham, FDA inspections in March and April 2015 revealed sanitation issues at including problems with the hot water supply needed to properly clean equipment and deteriorating factory conditions that could lead to insanitary water dripping into product mix during the manufacturing process.

According to the Department of Justice, the $17.25 million fine is the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case.