TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a coffee lover, you are in luck. Blue Bell is introducing a new ice cream flavor inspired by your morning cup of joe.

The new Java Jolt Ice Cream is available Thursday. It combines Blue Bell’s coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

The flavor will be available in a pint-size for a limited time.

The ice cream company is on a roll with new flavors. Last month it released its Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream, which swirls vanilla ice cream with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbert.

To learn more about the new flavors, visit Blue Bell’s website.