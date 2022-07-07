TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ice cream company Blue Bell began selling koozies for ice cream pints, but they sold out within hours.

Blue Bell posted about the koozies on Facebook yesterday morning for those who eat their ice cream straight out of the pint, but later announced they had sold out in an update on the post.

The koozies were available on the Blue Bell Country Store and some “flavors” could still be viewed as of Thursday afternoon, including the mint chocolate chip koozie and the homemade vanilla koozie.

Blue Bell said they hope to have more koozies on the way later this month.