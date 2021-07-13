‘Blood going to spill tonight’: Man accused of threatening to shoot up Alabama Hooters

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRN) — A man kicked out of an Alabama Hooters sent an employee a message with a photo of himself holding a gun and wrote, “Blood going to spill tonight,” according to investigators.

Daphne police said Ralph Sydnor Abney, 49, caused a disturbance at the city’s Hooters on July 9 and was asked to leave.

Officers said Abney later sent several threatening messages to a restaurant employee, one of which included the disturbing photo and phrase.

Following the messages, Hooters management evacuated the restaurant and sent everyone home, including all employees.

Police said Abney was later arrested near his home and the weapon in the photo was seized.

Abney was charged with making a terrorist threat, a class C felony, and was booked into the Baldwin County, Alabama jail.

He has since been released on a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

