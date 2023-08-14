TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The father of Michael Oher, a former NFL tackle who was known for “The Blind Side,” called the allegations in a lawsuit “insulting,” according to The Daily Memphian.

The lawsuit was filed by Oher in Tennessee Monday accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

“I will say it’s upsetting that people would want to make money off any of my children,” Sean Tuohy said.

Tuohy said the conservatorship had nothing to do with the movie, but instead was to “appease the NCAA when it appeared Oher might play football at Ole Miss,” according to The Daily Memphian.

Tuohy said he would willingly end the conservatorship if Oher wanted.

“No question, the allegations are insulting, but, look, it’s a crazy world,” Tuohy said to The Daily Memphian. “You’ve got to live in it. It’s obviously upset everybody.”

The movie was nominated for an Oscar, and Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.

In the petition, Oher says he only learned in February that the Tuohys remain his conservators.

