Black teen shot, killed in suspected hate crime days after her graduation

(WFLA/CNN/WEWS) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the shooting death of Na’kia Crawford, an 18-year-old Ohio woman who had just graduated from high school.

Authorities say Crawford was gunned down in Akron Sunday while waiting at a stoplight in a car with her grandmother. The teen sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but her grandmother was not injured.

Crawford was rushed to an area hospital and died the next day.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Family members suspect the incident was racially motivated. Witnesses told the Beacon Journal a white man in a black sports car shot Crawford.

Police said they are looking for the car and seeking tips in Crawford’s killing.

“What did he accomplish by doing that? Nothing ,other than tore a family apart and tore a community apart,” said Noah Monroe at a protest calling for justice.

A $50,000 reward is being offered with money donated by Crawford’s family and the CEO of Summa Health.

“This is such a tragic event and something that has just torn at my heart,” Dr. Cliff Deveny told WEWS.

Crawford was described as a soft-spoken woman with a kind heart. Family members say she was focused on her eduation.

“That bond was automatically there and I’m going to miss her forever. Her presence is what I’m gonna miss the most,” said her sister, Nicolette Crawford. “It really do make me happy and it let me know that my sister was loved.”

“For you to be able to know her was a privilege, you know,” said Andrius Clay.

“She should have been saying her last goodbye to her friends and her family as a happy farewell, I’m going to college. Not, they should not be saying farewell to her because she’s gone and dead,” said Pachelle Brown.

