Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NBC) – A Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street in front of Trump Tower was vandalized in New York City.

Red paint was splattered across the mural, which was painted on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, directly in front of the president’s building.

On Twitter, President Trump blasted plans for the mural calling it a “symbol of hate” and demanding the city of New York spend the money on policing instead.

It’s not known who defaced the mural, or when the vandalism occurred.

New York City Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

