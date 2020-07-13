Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized

NEW YORK (NBC) – A Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street in front of Trump Tower was vandalized in New York City.

Red paint was splattered across the mural, which was painted on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, directly in front of the president’s building.

On Twitter, President Trump blasted plans for the mural calling it a “symbol of hate” and demanding the city of New York spend the money on policing instead.

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

It’s not known who defaced the mural, or when the vandalism occurred.

New York City Police are investigating.