Black Lives Matter mural at Trump Tower vandalized again

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — A ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside the Trump Tower in New York City has been vandalized for a second time.
Video was posted online showing blue paint splashed on the yellow letters painted on 5th Avenue.
The mural was painted with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s support last week outside President Trump’s former resident and namesake building.
The president slammed the mural, calling it a “symbol of hate.”
