Black Lives Matter mural at Trump Tower vandalized again

National

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — A ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural outside the Trump Tower in New York City has been vandalized for a second time.

Video was posted online showing blue paint splashed on the yellow letters painted on 5th Avenue.

The mural was painted with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s support last week outside President Trump’s former resident and namesake building.

The president slammed the mural, calling it a “symbol of hate.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss