Black Friday: What time do stores open this year

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s almost the most wonderful day of the year – for holiday shoppers, that is.
Though most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can expect good deals and extended hours on Nov. 26 at many large retailers across the U.S.
We’ve compiled a list of Black Friday hours for some of the most popular national chains.
- Target — Opens at 7 a.m.
- Walmart – Opens at 5 a.m.
- Best Buy – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Macy’s – 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- DICK’S Sporting Goods — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- JCPenney – Opens at 5a.m.
- Kohl’s – Opens at 5 a.m.
- H&M — Hours vary, check local store here
- Big Lots — 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Home Depot — Hours vary, check local store here
- Hobby Lobby — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Nordstrom — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours vary slightly by store, check your location here)
- Nordstrom Rack — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Hours vary slightly by store, check your location here)
- Old Navy — 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Hours may vary, check your store here)
- T.J. Maxx — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Marshalls — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco — 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Check local store here)
- Apple — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Forever 21 — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.