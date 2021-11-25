Black Friday: What time do stores open this year

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s almost the most wonderful day of the year – for holiday shoppers, that is.

Though most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can expect good deals and extended hours on Nov. 26 at many large retailers across the U.S.

We’ve compiled a list of Black Friday hours for some of the most popular national chains.