Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M

A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. Tesla says it delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry. The number was more than double the deliveries for the same period last year. And it beat Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury in San Francisco says Tesla must pay nearly $137 million to a Black former worker who said he suffered racial abuse at the electric carmaker’s San Francisco Bay Area factory.

The jury in San Francisco agreed Monday that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial harassment and a hostile work environment.

Diaz was an elevator operator at the Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016. He alleged that he faced daily harassment from co-workers, including use of the “N-word,” and that swastikas and racist graffiti and drawings were put up at the plant.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

