Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

Bill Gates

FILE – This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Gates is working on a book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” scheduled for June 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The billionaire announced Friday that he’s leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

