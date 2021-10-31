Biden’s job rating sinks to 42 percent in NBC News poll a year from midterms

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccination program at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and over and the country wide efforts to increase vaccination rates. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — A majority of Americans now disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while half give him low marks for competence and uniting the country, according to results from the latest national NBC News poll.

What’s more, the survey finds that 7 in 10 adults, including almost half of Democrats, believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, as well as nearly 60 percent who view Biden’s stewardship of the economy negatively just nine months into his presidency.

Read more about the poll on NBC News.com.