Biden to sign order aiming for half of new vehicles to be electric by 2030

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the Ellipse after stepping off Marine One near the White House on May 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden spent the day visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan and delivered remarks on infrastructure. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(NBC News) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Thursday setting a national goal for electric and other zero-emissions vehicles to make up half of new cars and trucks sold by 2030, senior Biden administration officials said.

Aiming to show buy-in from the auto industry, Biden will be joined at the White House by Ford and GM executives, along with leaders from the United Auto Workers. In addition to setting the 50 percent-by-2030 goal, the executive order will also kick off the process to replace former President Donald Trump’s more relaxed tailpipe and emissions standards with stricter ones, officials said.

