TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden stumbled slightly as he climbed the steps up to Air Force One Wednesday while leaving Warsaw, Poland.

A media pool camera captured the stumble as the president quickly righted himself and continued on with no issues. At the top, Biden turned, waved, and continued inside the jet.

The incident marked the second-such time the president stumbled up the steps of Air Force One, and the third time he was caught taking a spill.

Biden’s first stumble took place as he departed Joint Base Andrews en route to Atlanta, Georgia on Mar 19, 2021. There, the president offered support to the Asian American community following a string of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

Biden was also caught hitting the ground in June 2022 during a morning ride in Delaware.

According to a report from The Hill, the president, an avid bike rider, said he felt “fine “good” after falling off his bicycle while stopping to greet a crowd.

In that incident, Biden said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedal. He had been out riding near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach with first lady Jill Biden when he rode up to a group near the trail, and fell while trying to dismount.