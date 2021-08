TAMPA (NBC) – President Biden signed the PAWS Act into law on Wednesday.

The 5-year pilot program will connect veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder with service dogs.

The bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover the cost of those dogs.

The VA estimates that an average of 20 vets die by suicide every day in the u.S.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier this month after it was passed by the house in March.