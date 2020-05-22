Breaking News
Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black Trump backers

Joe Biden (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden said he “should not have been so cavalier” in comments earlier Friday in which he suggested African Americans who back President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Biden addressed the controversy during a conference call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce Friday afternoon.

His earlier remarks during an interview with a prominent black radio host stirred an uproar over whether he was being condescending to African American voters.

