TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden has nominated Adm. Linda Fagan to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, the agency announced in a press release Tuesday.

If confirmed, Fagan would be the Coast’s Guard’s 27th commandant and the first woman to head the military branch.

Fagan has been with the Coast Guard for 36 years and is currently their 32nd Vice Commandant. Prior to that role, she served as Commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area overseeing operations from the Rocky Mountains to the waters off the East Coast of Africa, the Coast Guard said.

She is the agency’s first-ever Gold Ancient Trident, as the officer with the longest service record in the Marine Safety field.

“Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our Service’s 27th Commandant,” said the current Commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Karl L. Schultz.