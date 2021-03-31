Biden issues first presidential proclamation on Trans Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC News) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued the first presidential proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility.

The day is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and bringing awareness to the discrimination and violence they face everyday.

In his proclamation, Biden said Trans Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of activism by transgender and nonbinary people.

“Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically,” Biden wrote. “This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.