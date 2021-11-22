Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, Psaki says

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday, following reports on discussions among Democrats about whether he would follow through on a bid for a second term.

“That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters, confirming reports that Biden has been telling advisers and staff he plans to run again in 2024.

The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Biden and his closest advisers have been reassuring allies in recent days that he plans to seek a second term.

A recent USA Today and Suffolk University showed that Biden’s job approval rating sits at 38 percent. Biden’s approval rating has been on the decline for a number of weeks now, since the delta variant reversed progress on the COVID-19 pandemic and his withdrawal from Afghanistan drew bipartisan rebuke.

The latest USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 46 percent of those surveyed believe Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected, including 16 percent who supported him at the ballot box last year. Forty-four percent of independents said he is performing worse, not better, than they had expected.

The President, who turned 79 over the weekend, has maintained that he wants to run again.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” Biden said in March.