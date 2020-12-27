Biden calls Trump’s refusal to sign relief bill an ‘abdication of responsibility’

TAMPA (NBC) – President-elect Joe Biden is calling on President Donald Trump to sign the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Biden released a written statement Saturday criticizing Trump for holding up the aid before heading off to church in Delaware.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Biden said in a statement. He accused Trump of an “abdication of responsibility” that has “devastating consequences.”

Trump has complained the bill contains too many provisions unrelated to the pandemic and has insisted on giving Americans $2,000 in direct payments rather than the $600 in the bill.

Biden noted that about 10-million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits tonight unless the bill is signed.

Trump, meanwhile, has been spending his final days in office golfing and angrily tweeting as he refuses to accept his loss to Biden in the Nov. 3 election. On Saturday, he again lashed out at members of his own party for failing to join his quest to try to overturn the results of the election with baseless claims of mass voter fraud that have been repeatedly rejected by the courts.

“If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death,” he railed. He said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republicans “just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!”