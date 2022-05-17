TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The Biden administration announced a list of measures to support the Cuban people on Monday.
A White House press release states the changes are to provide Cubans with additional tools to “pursue a life free from the Cuban government’s oppression and to seek greater economic opportunities.” The new measures include:
- Reinstate Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program
- Further increase consular services and visa processing
- Allow U.S travelers to engage with Cuban people, attend meetings and conduct research
- Support greater access to U.S internet services, applications, and e-commerce platforms
- Lift remittance cap of $1,000 per quarter
- Support donative remittances to Cuban entrepreneurs