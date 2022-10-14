(WFLA) — Beyond Meat’s chief operating officer is no longer part of the company, as seen in a securities filing dated this past Monday.

In the filing, Beyond Meat, Inc. stated that COO Douglas Ramsey’s last day with the company would be Oct. 14, 2022.

Ramsey was suspended by Beyond Meat after being arrested on charges of terroristic threats and third-degree battery.

According to NBC News, Ramsey was accused of punching through a man’s back windshield in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Police said the former COO punched the victim and bit his nose to the point of “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

Rasmey was also accused by the victim and a witness that he threatened to kill the victim.

According to the filing, Johnathan Nelson will now head the company’s operations as senior vice president of Operations as of Thursday. He originally managed the company’s operations temporarily during Ramsey’s suspension.