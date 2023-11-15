TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman’s body was found in her boyfriend’s fridge just outside Dallas, Texas, months after being reported missing, according to NBC affiliate KXAS.

Heather Louise Schwab was only 35 when her body was found Sunday morning in McKinney, stashed inside a fridge in her boyfriend’s home.

“We are beyond grief-stricken and broken-hearted. We appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers that our family is receiving,” Schwab’s family told KXAS.

Schwab’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens, was arrested at the home by local police as investigators searched the home, according to KXAS.

Police said a tip led to the home, where investigators removed several items and dug up the backyard.

However, police are not releasing where on the property the body was found.

Neighbors told KXAS that Stevens was abnormal and odd, as he’d often sit outside or hose down the street in the middle of the night.

The local sheriff’s office said Stevens has a lengthy criminal history, with 24 arrests dating back to 2007, including assault, DWI, theft, and engaging in criminal activity and parole violation.

“We are so grateful to the McKinney Police Department for their hard work and dedication in finding Heather,” Schwab’s family added.

Stevens is being charged with tampering with evidence with the intent to alter or destroy a human corpse, according to KXAS.