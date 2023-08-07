SUMMERFIELD, Md. (WFLA) – Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour has been taking the world by storm, but as fans filled the stands at FedEx Field in Maryland Sunday, they were met with heavy rain and lightning, prompting the concert to be delayed.

But even bad weather couldn’t keep Queen B down.

Once weather conditions subsided, Beyoncé was able to give fans a showstopping two-and-a-half-hour-long performance, even in the rain, but giving fans a concert to remember wasn’t enough.

Following the concert delay, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Beyoncé’s tour paid $100,000 to keep all 98 Metro stations in the Washington, D.C., area to stay open later.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement.

Around 6:40 p.m., FedEx Field issued a shelter-in-place order due to lightning in the area before the stadium gave fans the all-clear and allowed the concert to go on.

“The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience,” FedEx Field shared in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to NBC 4, the shelter-in-place order was lifted after about two hours, which was around the same time Beyoncé was initially scheduled to take the stage.

The Renaissance World Tour makes its way to Tampa next week! The 32-time Grammy-Award-winning artist will perform at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16.