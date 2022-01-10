Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Golden Girls’ star Betty White suffered a stroke days before her death, according to several reports.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ lists White’s cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke. White died on Dec. 31 at age 99.

During a cerebrovascular accident, a lack of blood flow to the brain damages part of the organ. Blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain often contribute to a stroke.

White’s death certificate states that she suffered the stroke six days before her death. According to TMZ, White was alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home.

An unnamed source told People, “It was a mild stroke. She died peacefully in her sleep.”

Jeff Witjas, the actress’ friend and agent, had previously spoken out against social media claims that White died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine booster she received on Dec. 28.

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”