Betty White ‘died of natural causes,’ not COVID booster complications, agent says

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. White will be honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award next month at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmys air April 26 on the Pop network. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Betty White’s agent and friend said the iconic actress died of natural causes.

Jeff Witjas told People magazine Monday that White died peacefully in her sleep.

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

This comes after some on social media falsely posted the 99-year-old said she had gotten her booster shot on Dec. 28, The Associated Press reported.

The quote that was shared, saying that she had received the third COVID-19 vaccine, was fake. According to the AP the article that was shared along with the quote did not have that information in it, nor did any archived version.