TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and with it, brings Black Friday and holiday shopping.

According to WalletHub, 66.5 million Americans went shopping in person last year and 88 million shopped online.

To make Black Friday even easier for consumers this year, WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans to find the stores offering the biggest discounts in various categories like “appliances,” “jewelry” and “toys.”

WalletHub found the best Black Friday retailers based on their average discount percentage:

JCPenney (64.71%) Belk (64.23%) Macy’s (53.05%) Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%) Kohl’s (44.23%) Lenovo (40.67%) Target (32.87%) Big Lots (32.86%) Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%) The Home Depot (30.90%)

WalletHub said Costco had the lower discount rate at 16.80%.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37%.

Shoppers looking for deals on furniture may be out of luck, with that category having the smallest discount rate at 3.73%.