Best Buy to accept all types of e-waste for America Recycles Day on Nov. 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Best Buy, the popular electronics store, will be accepting all types of e-waste for recycling on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day.
The company will be accepting everything from laptops to speakers and DVDs and more. Best Buy’s website has a number of categories and includes a list of state limitations on TVs, computer monitors and laptops.
Best Buy says the program has been running since 2009 helping customers recycle over 2 billion pounds of tech regardless of where it was bought, how old it is or who made it.
Before you head down to your local Best Buy, there are a few things you should know:
- up to three items can be recycled per household per day,
- While many items are recycled for free, some products are recycled for a fee,
- Use the Trade-in Calculator to check how much your old tech is worth,
- Best Buy says real people wipe all data from old devices. It is reccommended you clean your items before bringing them in.
Accepted e-waste items include:
- TV and video: Projectors, wall mounts, DVD/Blu-ray players, TV’s, headphones, VCRs, remotes.
- Computers and tablets: Battery backups, laptops, monitors, mice and keyboards, web cams, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges.
- Car audio, video, GPS: Speakers/amps, GPS devices, radar detectors, security systems, CB radios.
- Appliances: Vacuums, fans, dryers, dishwashers, wall ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, rang/stove, ice makers, cooktops.