Best Buy to accept all types of e-waste for America Recycles Day on Nov. 14

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Best Buy, the popular electronics store, will be accepting all types of e-waste for recycling on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day.

The company will be accepting everything from laptops to speakers and DVDs and more. Best Buy’s website has a number of categories and includes a list of state limitations on TVs, computer monitors and laptops.

Best Buy says the program has been running since 2009 helping customers recycle over 2 billion pounds of tech regardless of where it was bought, how old it is or who made it.

Before you head down to your local Best Buy, there are a few things you should know:

up to three items can be recycled per household per day,

While many items are recycled for free, some products are recycled for a fee,

Use the Trade-in Calculator to check how much your old tech is worth,

Best Buy says real people wipe all data from old devices. It is reccommended you clean your items before bringing them in.

Accepted e-waste items include: