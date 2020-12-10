Ben & Jerry’s announce new ice cream flavor honoring Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Ben & Jerry’s is paying tribute to Colin Kaepernick for his social activism with his own flavor called “Change the Whirled.”

In a statement, the company says the flavor, called “Change the Whirled,” celebrates Kaepernick’s “courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people.”

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has worked to bring attention to police brutality against people of color. He became known for kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games in 2016 as a protest against social injustice.

“We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that love is at the root of our resistance,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said in the release. “We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together.”

Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds from sales of Change the Whirled will support the work of Know Your Rights Camp. Kaepernick founded Know Your Rights Camp in Oakland, CA in 2016 to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.

Change the Whirled is a non-dairy dessert, which is important to Kaepernick, who is a vegan. It has a vegan, sunflower butter base with fudge chips and graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls. Kaepernick is donating his portion of the proceeds to his Know Your Rights Camp, which aims to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and brown communities.”

“My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free,” Kaepernick said in the release.

Change the Whirled, which will be a full-time flavor, will be available in grocery stores and at Ben & Jerry’s shops starting in 2021.