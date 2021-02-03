Before dying, Minnesota boy told police mother’s boyfriend shot him, killed mom and sister: Court docs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Tekeith Jones, 26, was charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings of D’Zondria Wallace, 30, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie at their home in St. Paul on Saturday. Jones’ first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

The complaint said D’Zondria was shot twice and La’Porsha was shot 10 times. Both were dead when officers arrived. Ja’Corbie was still breathing and was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

Wallace’s nephew told police that Jones was his aunt’s ex-boyfriend and that he had been violent toward his aunt — and even fired a shot at her — in the past.

SWAT officers arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He told investigators that he had been in Minnesota for eight to 12 months and that he was carrying a gun for protection from the people who killed his brother a few months earlier.

The criminal complaint depicts a rambling interview in which Jones denied he killed anyone, but also admitted to it, saying he shot Wallace before her children. Jones told police that he’s not a monster and that he kissed all three of them. He also said he was just trying to save them from feeling pain that he felt, according to the complaint.