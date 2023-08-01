CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Bed, Bath & Beyond may have closed all their physical stores across the country, but a new owner of the brand officially relaunched their website Tuesday.

Fans of the retailer may now be relieved to hear that Overstock.com purchased the brand’s name and plans to continue the online store and app, selling furniture, rugs and other household items. This purchase means accounts with Overstock.com will now become Bed, Bath and Beyond accounts.

There are some differences that come with this new ownership. The company no longer affiliates with buybuy BABY and Harmon.

In addition, the company will not allow items sold through Bed, Bath & Beyond before August 1 to be returned. Gift cards and coupons through the previous owners also will not be accepted. Another feature that will not return at this time is the gift registry.

Bed, Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 protection in April and all physical stores were scheduled to be closed by this past weekend.

Overstock.com says they currently have no plans to reopen any physical stores.