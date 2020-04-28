Beautiful video shows surfer catching rare bioluminescent waves off California coast

SAN DIEGO (WFLA) — A video was shared by a multimedia company in California showing a surfer riding bright blue bioluminescent waves off the coast of Southern California.

The video was produced by @MindOverMatterMedia and posted to Instagram Monday night.

Scripps Institute of Oceanography provides an explanation for the phenomenon:

“The glowing waves are caused by the red tide that’s occurring now along the coastline from Baja California to Los Angeles. Red tides are due to aggregations of dinoflagellates including Ceratium falcatiforme and Lingulodinium polyedra, the latter of which is well known for its bioluminescent displays, with waves or movement in the water causing the phytoplankton to glow neon blue at night. During the day, the water appears to have a reddish hue, hence the term “red tide.” Scientists at Scripps have been tracking and sampling these events for more than a century to better understand their dynamics. We don’t know how long the current red tide will last, as previous events have lasted anywhere from one week to a month or more, but scientists are continuing to monitor. For your best shot at viewing the ocean’s light show, head to a dark beach at least two hours after sunset.”

