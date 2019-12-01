BBB warning ahead of Cyber Monday

(CNN) – The Monday following Black Friday, known as Cyber Monday, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. But the Better Business Bureau wants to remind everyone even online shopping has risks.

In 2018, American Consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone.

The BBB warns that scammers are well aware of that and are keen to take advantage.

They say to watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser. Scammers love to create look-a-like websites.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date. It can often detect non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.

Offers from online retailers can be misleading. You are urged to price check before you buy.

Also, use your credit card and if any shady charges turn up later, you can dispute them. Debit cards do not offer the same protection.

If you have any questions, check the Better Business Bureau’s website at BBB.org.

LATEST STORIES: