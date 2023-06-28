MALIBU, Calif. (WFLA) — Ever wish you could stay in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse? Well, now you can.

The popular pink home is back on Airbnb and two lucky guests will get to stay in the home for free.

Airbnb said Ken has revamped part of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse with everything he loves.

Fans can book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for one-night stays on July 21 and July 22.

To request a booking, visit Airbnb’s website at 10 a.m. PT on July 17. Guests will be responsible for traveling to and from Malibu.

The listing is in celebration of the new movie BARBIE, which is in theaters on July 21.