Bananas named best-selling grocery item over past year, Uber Eats says

(NBC) – Americans are going bananas for bananas!

The fruit was the most popular grocery item delivered by Uber Eats over the past year, according to the latest “Cravings Report” from the rideshare company.

Just in September, Uber Eats said it delivered more than 12 tons of bananas.

Alcohol is also high on the list with the top orders being large margaritas, White Claw hard seltzer, and Corona.

The most-ordered items from restaurants include french fries, pad thai, California rolls, and mozzarella sticks.

Uber Eats bought Postmates last year and began grocery deliveries in July 2020.