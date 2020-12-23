Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

National

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore has injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city’s fire department on Wednesday tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition.

They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse. The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

The firefighters’ union says evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss