TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina got to see large bird of prey up close on Monday.

A video shared by Elijah Burke, provided by TMX, shows a traveler taking what appears to be a bald eagle through security at the airport. The eagle is perched on the arm of a man wearing what appears to be a falconry glove or gauntlet, according to TMX, and the raptor flaps its wings.

“It was my girlfriend, Karleen, who pointed the eagle out to me,” Burke said.

The Transportation Security Administration does allow small pets, including birds, through security checkpoints, but travel accommodations are set by each airline.

Some airlines allow small pets to accompany their owners in the cabin of the plane if their travel carrier meets size requirements, while other animals must travel in the cargo hold.