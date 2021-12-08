Baked: World’s largest cannabis brownie unveiled in Massachusetts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Wednesday is National Brownie Day, and to celebrate, one company unveiled what they believe to be the World’s Largest Cannabis-Infused Brownie weighing a whopping 850 lbs.

MariMed, Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, unveiled the larger-than-life brownie to celebrate the launch of its new brand, Bubby’s Baked and National Brownie Day. The company says their craft confectioners in Massachusetts whipped up the giant snack which measures an impressive 3 feet wide by 3 feet long, and 15 inches tall.

If that wasn’t enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, MariMed says their brownie weighs over 850 pounds and contains 20,000 mg of THC.

The super-sized brownie is said to be made with all-natural ingredients, starting with the basics: flour, butter, eggs, and sugar.

The World’s Largest Cannabis-Infused Brownie and the new product line are said to be inspired by the original cannabis-infused, homemade brownie.

According to a press release, MariMed develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities.