TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the upcoming holiday and increased traffic in airports, Bahama Breeze restaurants want to give travelers a “Flight for a Flight” experience.

The restaurant is offering passengers a free margarita flight in exchange for proof of a canceled airline flight during the week of July 1 through July 8.

Bahama Breeze’s margarita flight is a signature cocktail at the restaurant that includes three-ounce servings of their most popular margaritas: Classic, Dragon Fruit, and Coconut-Pineapple.

Those interested in the deal can find a list of participating restaurants and additional details on Bahama Breeze’s website.