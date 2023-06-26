TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Frontier Airlines employee is under fire after video shows her rudely rushing passengers to board a flight.

The passengers traveling from Denver to Norfolk, Virginia didn’t have the most peaceful boarding process when a video taken by a passenger shows the employee telling customers to “hurry up” and “You gotta go.”

The employee is also heard telling passengers that she was already two minutes late closing the gate doors.

The original poster on Instagram commented, “But seriously, what is this??” after making a joke about the airline’s “top-notch customer service.”

The video currently has 2.4 million views, with over 3,000 comments of divided stances on the situation.

One user said, “I’m not mad at her. She’s doing her job and getting it done.”

While others had a different perspective saying, “You get what you pay for.”

Frontier Airlines has not made a comment about the video.