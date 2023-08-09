GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WJW) – A babysitter is facing serious charges following a months-long investigation into how a 1-year-old child received life-threatening injuries.

Police in Georgia arrested 23-year-old Abby Elizabeth Chosewood on charges of felony cruelty to children and felony aggravated assault.

According to law enforcement officials, Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled the infant while she was babysitting, leading to life-threatening injuries.

The alleged incident happened in February.

“It is unthinkable and there is nothing for us to go on exactly why this did happen. This is something that we may never know – as when the child obviously is too young to tell us the truth. But obviously, Chosewood knows exactly what happened and hopefully, it’ll come out in court,” Lt. Kevin Holbrook with Gainesville police told WSB.

Chosewood is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.