‘Baby Trump’ balloon to crash the president’s Fourth of July bash

(CNN) – “Baby Trump” is going to crash the president’s Fourth of July bash.
The infamous 20-foot-tall balloon depicting the president as a baby in diapers will be hanging around Washington on Thursday during Trump’s “Salute to America” event.
The National Park Service issued a permit to Code Pink, the group behind the balloon, to display it on the National Mall.
But there’s one hiccup “Baby Trump” organizers are dealing with. They don’t have permission to fill the balloon with helium. Only cold air is approved.
