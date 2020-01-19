Baby Trend strollers recalled for falling hazard

(CNN) — Some baby strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled due to a potential fall risk.

The company Baby Trend is pulling four mini strollers from its Tango line.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

