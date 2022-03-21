NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A woman was shot in the face and her 7-month old baby girl was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting over the weekend in New Iberia, Louisiana.

New Iberia Police said it happened late Friday in 200 block of CV Jackson Drive.

The unidentified victims were at a home when the shooting occurred, police said.

The female victim lost her eye after she was shot in the face; her 7-month-old baby girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition at a Baton Rouge area hospital, a family friend confirmed with KLFY.

Police said they are following leads and expect to release additional information Monday.