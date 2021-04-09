Baby fatally shot by 3-year-old brother, Houston police say

HOUSTON (NBC) –  An infant was shot and killed by his toddler brother early Friday morning, according to Houston police.

A caller told police an 8-month-old child had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to police adults were home at the time and transported the child to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said they have recovered the gun, which was located in the vehicle that the family members used to drive the 8-month-old to the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time.

