RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A baby was hospitalized and a woman is in custody after witnesses said the child was held out of a third-story window and dropped.

According to community members, a bystander was able to step in and keep the baby’s head from hitting the ground.

According to Richmond Police, the incident took place at the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex just before 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

The baby was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the baby was in the care of 27-year-old Mychae Goode at the time of the drop. Goode was arrested on the charge of abuse/neglect child: reckless disregard For life.

Nexstar’s WRIC spoke with Cruz Sherman, founder of Virginians in Action, a group dedicated to curbing violence around the Belt Atlantic after a mother and her child died at the apartment complex, caught in the crossfires of a shooting.

“These incidents are impacting humans, they are impacting our kids, and so you can’t help but to be heartbroken by all the violence,” Sherman said. “That tragic incident yesterday, have to feel for the mom. Evidently, she was extremely stressed or something.”

“We’re trying to change the narrative and show the kids that have been impacted by all this trauma that there are some positive things and that people do care about them,” Sherman added.

Goode was previously arrested on a charge of abuse/neglect child: reckless disregard for life in 2019 after she was a passenger in a crash in which a 5-year-old boy was killed. According to Chesterfield County Police, the car turned into a crossover on East Hundred Road when it went back into the travel lane and was hit from behind by an SUV. The car hit another vehicle from behind before coming to a stop.

One of the children in the car, 5-year-old Bryan Hughes, Jr., was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other child, an 18-month-old boy, was sitting in the front and was not hurt in the crash.

Goode was charged with possession of marijuana, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on top of the child endangerment charge. Documents obtained by WRIC from Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court showed the prosecution decided not to pursue charges following Goode’s arrest.

The driver, identified as Datron L. Pierce, was charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license and driving with an unrestrained child in the car.

While these charges stem from a separate incident, Goode will be back in court in early June to face the charge in connection with this most recent May 5 incident.